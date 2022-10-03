The University of West Georgia has announced the promotion of Jared Boggus to Sports Information Director.
Boggus's main duties include providing media coverage for all 13 NCAA sports along with cheerleading for UWG athletics. In addition, he covers all athletic media relations services along with composing game notes, press releases, game programs, statistics and oversight of Wolves social media accounts.
In 2020, Boggus created and produced the first episode of West Georgia's own weekly podcast, What the Howl?, and has since produced over 100 episodes. As a co-host of the show, Boggus updates fans of the biggest news in UWG athletics and regularly interviews coaches and players. What the Howl? currently has over 10,000 downloads in its lifetime.
A graduate of the UWG Sport Management program, Boggus joined the UWG sports information staff in the fall of 2013 as a graduate assistant. He was a graduate assistant in the office from 2013 until 2015, when he was promoted to Assistant Sports Information Director.
Throughout his time in the UWG sports information office, he served as the primary contact for the men's and women's golf, soccer, and women's basketball while assisting with game-day duties for UWG's other programs.
He also served with the Hurricane Golf tour as a Media Relations and Tournament Operations Intern in the summer of 2013 where he was responsible for maintaining the company website, increasing media exposure, and assisting in operating tournaments as a rules official.
A local to Carroll County, Jared attended UWG for the duration of his collegiate career, graduating with a Bachelor of Arts in Sport Management in July of 2013. He is a member of the College Sports Information Directors of America (CoSIDA).
Boggus earned his master's degree in business administration from UWG in 2015. He currently lives in Bowdon, Ga. with his wife, Hailey.
What they are saying…
"Jared is a talented communicator on the rise within the industry of intercollegiate athletics. He has an incredible desire to see UWG and UWG Athletics be successful. We are beyond pleased to be able to see this 'home-grown' talent be elevated here at UWG."
— Jason Carmichael, Director of Athletics, University of West Georgia
"Dedication to the university, to our teams, and to the overall vision of the University of West Georgia has been the hallmark of Jared's time as a student, graduate assistant, and as a full-time employee. The future is bright with Jared elevated to this role."
— Matt Cooke, Assistant Athletic Director, Events, Marketing, and Communications, University of West Georgia
