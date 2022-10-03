Jared Boggus

Jared Boggus

The University of West Georgia has announced the promotion of Jared Boggus to Sports Information Director.

Boggus's main duties include providing media coverage for all 13 NCAA sports along with cheerleading for UWG athletics. In addition, he covers all athletic media relations services along with composing game notes, press releases, game programs, statistics and oversight of Wolves social media accounts.

Trending Videos