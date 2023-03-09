SB Janke

R.J. Janke's seventh-inning walkoff home run earned the Wolves a split over Auburn Montgomery.

 Photo by Brian Carmicheal

Following a lopsided loss in game one, the West Georgia Wolves never said quit on Wednesday night, and R.J. Janke's seventh-inning walkoff home run earned the Wolves a split over Auburn Montgomery in non-conference softball action.

"We our so proud of the fight in this team," said head coach Kristy Burton, "Game one we didn't come out prepared and struggled to get going but in game two we responded as a team with one goal to win in mind."

Trending Videos