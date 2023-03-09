Following a lopsided loss in game one, the West Georgia Wolves never said quit on Wednesday night, and R.J. Janke's seventh-inning walkoff home run earned the Wolves a split over Auburn Montgomery in non-conference softball action.
"We our so proud of the fight in this team," said head coach Kristy Burton, "Game one we didn't come out prepared and struggled to get going but in game two we responded as a team with one goal to win in mind."
West Georgia (4-16) trailed the Warhawks 5-2 after five innings but kept clawing their way back setting up Janke's heroics. The win came on the heels of a 16-1 loss in game one where Auburn Montgomery (14-10) had three home runs and scored in each of the first four innings.
GAME ONE
AUM scored four in the first, five in the second, two in the third, and five in the fourth in game one, totaling five hits on the day.
The Wolves were able to avoid the shutout as Madison Vandergriff singled home Emerson Miller in the third.
Three pitchers saw action for the Wolves with starter Calli Hardison taking the loss. UWG had six hits in the game one loss with two of those coming from Vandergriff. Five of the six hits came from the top five spots in the lineup.
GAME TWO
In the night cap, UWG fell behind 2-0 as Auburn Montgomery scored two on just one hit to begin the game. The Wolves tied it up with a two spot in their half of the second. Janke led off the inning with a single, followed by a bunt single from Jacelyn Lahr and Emma Nixon. A throwing error by AUM plated Lahr for the first UWG run while Madi Cronic picked up an RBI on a sac bunt that scored Nixon.
Home runs by AUM in the fourth and fifth innings stretched the lead out to 5-2 before UWG began to chip away.
The Wolves got one run in the sixth with another leadoff single by Janke, and Lahr reaching after a hit-by-pitch. A sac bunt by Nixon pushed both runners into scoring position and the run scored on an RBI groundout by Rylee Green.
UWG's starter Katie Morris got the Warhawks in order in the seventh, setting up the comeback by the Wolves.
"Katie and our defense stepped up against a very strong offensive AUM team allowing our bats and situational hitting to be effective," added Burton.
An error by the third baseman allowed Emma Bailey aboard to lead off the inning, and then a sac bunt moved her over to second. Isabella Pinto then singled her home to cut it to a one run game. A groundout brought Janke to the plate with two outs and the junior delivered the towering walkout home run to give the Wolves the win.
"We are so proud of how this team hit through out the game allowing RJ to come up in a big moment and push across the go ahead run in the bottom of the seventh," Burton concluded. "This is the win we have been waiting for all season to allow us to believe in our ability to compete with the best of the best we are excited to see this team bring this momentum into a huge conference series this weekend at Valdosta."
Janke had three of UWG's seven hits, with Emma Nixon also picking up a multi-hit game.
Morris pitched all seven innings, allowing five earned on seven hits while striking out eight.
NOTABLE NUMBERS
- Janke's home run was her second of the season and the 11th of her career. She now leads the team with 11 RBIs and is tied for the team lead in home runs. Janke also now has 12 multi-hit games.
- Emma Nixon has three multi-hit games now which is the second most on the team, behind Vandergriff and Janke who eat have four.
- Morris' eight strikeouts marks the third time she has struck out at least seven. She earned her sixth complete game and third win of the season.
UP NEXT
The Wolves travel to Valdosta this weekend for a three-game series with the Valdosta State Blazers. First pitch for Saturday's doubleheader is set for 1 p.m.
