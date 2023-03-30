Janke hits walkoff homer as Wolves split with Columbus State

An R.J. Janke walkoff home run late on Wednesday night highlighted a doubleheader split against the Columbus State Cougars at University Field.

 Photo by Jordan Frazier

The Wolves (8-26) fell in game one before an epic, nine-inning marathon ensued in game two. Columbus State (25-11) won game one 4-1 before UWG got the 2-1 victory in the nightcap.

