Janke hits walkoff homer as Wolves split with Columbus State

An R.J. Janke walkoff home run late on Wednesday night highlighted a doubleheader split against the Columbus State Cougars at University Field.
The Wolves (8-26) fell in game one before an epic, nine-inning marathon ensued in game two. Columbus State (25-11) won game one 4-1 before UWG got the 2-1 victory in the nightcap.
GAME ONE
Columbus State jumped out to a lead and never looked back in the opener, hitting home runs in the second and third to go top 4-0.
West Georgia had just four hits in the game and scored on a Chandler Mevis solo home run in the fifth to make it a 4-1 game. Columbus State added two more in the seventh on an RBI double from Madeline Parker.
The Wolves used two pitchers in the game, with Hannah Hennessy taking the loss in her first start of the season. The senior pitched 3.1 innings and allowed four runs on four hits. Camden Smith surrendered two runs in 3.2 innings of relief.
Beyond the solo shot from Mevis, UWG got hits from Isabella Pinto, Jacelyn Lahr, and a pinch hit single from Calli Hardison.
GAME TWO
A good old fashioned pitcher's duel broke out in game two and it took nine innings to decide a winner.
Macy Ann McKnight and CSU's Haylee Folds each allowed one run before turning it over to each team's ace out of the bullpen. For Folds, she held UWG's offense at bay until a solo shot from Emma Nixon gave the Wolves the lead in the bottom of the fifth. McKnight pitched into the sixth before giving up the lead as CSU tied it up, 1-1.
Katie Morris then came on in relief and was outstanding in earning her fifth win, allowing one hit over 4.0 innings while striking out 10.
The game moved on late into the evening as Morris and CSU's Hannah Rose Corbin put up zeros until Janke found a pitch she liked, launching it into the sky for her second walkoff home run of the season.
Janke finished the game with three of UWG's five hits while Emma Nixon and Emma Helton had the other two.
NOTABLE NUMBERS
- All three of UWG's runs came via solo home runs.
- Mevis' home run was the first of the season for the Petaluma, California native and the third of her career.
- Nixon now has two home runs on the season with both of those coming in the last five games.
- It was Janke's team-high fifth home run of the season and gives her 14 in her career.
- The 10 strikeouts from Morris marked the second time in her career she has reached double digit strikeouts.
UP NEXT
West Georgia is right back in action at home on Friday, hosting Christian Brothers in a 2 p.m. doubleheader from University Field.
