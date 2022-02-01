Janice Walker

Mrs. Janice Duncan Walker, 81, of Carrollton, passed away on Friday, Jan.
28, 2022.
Janice was a beautiful, vibrant Christian lady. She battled Parkinson’s, bravely and gracefully. She is at home with
the Lord and other family and friends
now.
She was born on July 31, 1940, in Carroll County, the daughter of the late John Paul Duncan and Gladys Davis Duncan. She was a member of Bethesda Baptist Church.
Janice was a loving, nurturing and devoted wife, mother, daughter, sister and friend! All four of her children say she was their best friend, closest confidant and greatest champion! She would often say that one of her biggest blessings in life was that of being a grandmother!
Being a very social person, Janice and her husband enjoyed traveling with friends and playing on golf teams. She was dedicated in helping manage their successful businesses: Carrollton Lighting Supply and Modern Electric Company.
While leading a busy life for herself, Janice was the ultimate Mom, keeping her kids very busy in many activities — from art classes and tennis lessons, to cheerleading, band and ball teams. She was also a Girl Scout Leader for many years while her children enjoyed attending and growing in the Scouts program.
Janice was a good cook and an avid reader with an impressive cookbook library. As a talented flower gardener, she served as one of the presidents for the local Spade and Trowel Garden Club. But her most favorite time spent was with her family.
The family thanks you for your thoughts and prayers, and for remembering Janice as the attractive, vibrant and outgoing person we all knew and loved! She is greatly missed, but we are comforted in knowing that she lived a very happy and fulfilled life!
Survivors include her husband, Jimmy L. Walker; daughters, Susan Walker Garrett (Bill), Kathy Walker Rupp (Todd); sons, Richard Walker (Jillian), Charles Walker (Angelica); grandchildren, Will Garrett (MacKenize), McKenna Walker, Skylee Walker, Sarah Walker, Ariany Fraire and Christian Walker.
Besides her parents she was preceded in death by brothers, Donald Duncan, Bobby Duncan, and granddaughter, Andrea Garrett.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, at 2 p.m. from the chapel of Almon Funeral Home.
Due to her wishes her body was cremated and she will be inurned in Carroll Memory Gardens at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a charity of your choice in her memory.
Messages of condolence may
be expressed to the family online at www.almonfuneralhome.com.
Almon Funeral Home of Carrollton, has charge of arrangements.
