Janice Jackson Ivester, 82, of Carrollton, died on Monday, June 13, 2022.
Funeral service will be on Friday, June 17, 2022, at 2 p.m. at the First Baptist Church in Carrollton. The family will receive friends from 12-1:30 p.m. at the church.
Interment will be at Sandy Flat Baptist Church Cemetery.
Messages of condolences may
be expressed to the family online at www.almonfuneralhome.
com.
Almon Funeral Home of Carrollton has charge of arrangements.
