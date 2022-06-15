Janice Jackson Ivester, 82, of Carrollton, died on Monday, June 13, 2022.

Funeral service will be on Friday, June 17, 2022, at 2 p.m. at the First Baptist Church in Carrollton. The family will receive friends from 12-1:30 p.m. at the church.

Interment will be at Sandy Flat Baptist Church Cemetery.

Messages of condolences may

be expressed to the family online at www.almonfuneralhome.

com.

Almon Funeral Home of Carrollton has charge of arrangements.

To send flowers to the family of Janice Ivester, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Jun 17
Visitation
Friday, June 17, 2022
12:00PM-1:30PM
First Baptist Church
102 Dixie St.
Carrollton, GA 30117
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.
Jun 17
Funeral Service
Friday, June 17, 2022
2:00PM
First Baptist Church
102 Dixie St.
Carrollton, GA 30117
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Funeral Service begins.

Trending Videos