Janice Ivester

Janice Jackson Ivester, 82, died peacefully at home surrounded by family on Monday, June 13, 2022.
Janice was highly esteemed by her family and many friends for a life characterized by her strong Christian faith. Janice was born on June 6, 1940, to Van Buren and Mary Whitman Jackson in Cleburne County, Alabama, and grew up in Carrollton.
She graduated from Carrollton High School in 1958 and from Mercer University in 1962. In 1965 she married the love of her life, Harold Ivester, and they celebrated their 57th wedding anniversary this year.
Her many pursuits included family history research, gardening, historic preservation, volunteering, serving with her church, and using her gift of hospitality to encourage the many visitors to her home.
Janice was a talented artist, creating oil paintings, watercolors, chinaware, quilts, and other crafts to share with others. With Harold, she restored and maintained several 19th century structures including
a wooden train
depot, an antebellum house and barn
and hand-hewn log cabin.
She loved music and playing piano and pump organ. Janice was equally adept at refinishing furniture, brick and stone-work, operating a tractor and bush-hog, woodworking and needlepoint.
She was a great storyteller and preserver of family stories, traveling to visit relatives throughout Alabama, Georgia, and the Carolinas. She traveled as far as the Orkney Islands researching for her book on the Ivesters.
In Carrollton, she was a board member of the Carroll County Historical Society and published the newsletter for many years. She loved traveling with family, and in recent years spent happy weeks each summer at St. Simons and Jekyll Islands with her children and grandchildren. People will remember her for her sharp wit, fun-loving spirit and kindness.
Janice was a devoted wife, mother, mother-in-law and grandmother.
She is survived by her husband, Jesse Harold Ivester; sons and daughters-in-law, Dr. Andrew and Heather Ivester, Philip and Lanier Ivester, and Michael and Edie Ivester; grandchildren, Wesley Ivester, Anna Kate Ivester, Rachel Ivester, Peter Ivester, Caroline Ivester; sister and brother-in-law, Carolyn and Dr. Jack Crews; brother and sister-in-law, Johnny and Phylus Jackson; and many nephews and nieces.
Funeral service will be on Friday, June 17, 2022, at 2 p.m. at the First Baptist Church in Carrollton. Pallbearers will be Andrew Ivester, Philip Ivester, Michael Ivester, Wesley Ivester, Peter Ivester, Johnny Jackson and Jeff Reid.
The family will receive friends from 12-1:30 p.m. at the church.
Interment will be at Sandy Flat Baptist Church Cemetery.
Messages of condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.almonfuneralhome.com.
Almon Funeral Home of Carrollton has charge of arrangements.
