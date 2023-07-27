Janice Hunt Thomas Celebration of Life services will be held on Saturday July 29, 2023 at 1:00 p.m. at New Hope United Methodist Church, 875 South, 875 GA-100, Bowdon, GA 30108, Rev. Brett McLaughlin, Pastor/Officiating; Rev. Ricky Mitchell, Eulogist. Interment will follow in Bowdon Community Cemetery. Viewing will be Friday July 28, 2023 from 2-7 p.m., with the family receiving friends from 7-8 p.m.
Janice was born to the late John Wesley Hunt and Lovella Newell Hunt on August 22, 1953, in Bowdon, Georgia. She made her heavenly journey on Monday, July 24, 2023. She was preceded in death by her parents, as well as three sisters, Jackie, Barbara, Vivian, and a brother, John Lee.
Janice accepted Christ as Lord and Savior at an early age and became a member of the New Hope United Methodist Church in Bowdon, Georgia. Her educational journey began at Hudson Elementary and culminated at Bowdon High School, graduating in the class of 1972, where her fondness for basketball grew.
In 1973, Janice and Larry D. Thomas, Sr., from Carrollton, Georgia, united in holy matrimony, resulting in the birth of their three cherished children — Cindy Demekia, Larry Darnell, and Jermaine Wesley. Janice launched her career as a certified die polisher at Southwire Company in Carrollton, Georgia, dedicating over thirty-five years of her life to her profession.
Janice served the Lord joyfully through singing in the choir and regular church attendance. Her family was the cornerstone of her life, and she never missed an opportunity to participate in a family reunion or any occasion to be surrounded by her loved ones. As a supportive wife, mother, grandmother, and sister, she enthusiastically supported her children and grandchildren in their sports pursuits.
Traveling held a special place in Janice’s heart. The thrill of exploring diverse geographical locations such as Hawaii, Canada, and St. Thomas with her family created unforgettable memories. Of these, Niagara Falls and the Grand Canyon were among her favorite destinations.
Left to cherish her memory are her devoted husband of over 50 years, Larry Darnell Thomas Sr., their daughter Cindy Demekia Barlow (Terry) of Nashville, Tennessee, their sons Larry Darnell Thomas, Jr. (Shannon) of Atlanta, Georgia, and Jermaine Wesley Thomas, Sr. (Tanisha) of Charlotte, North Carolina. Her legacy also lives on through her grandchildren, Victoria Alisha, Caleb Larry, and Jermaine Wesley (JT).
Janice is also survived by her sisters, Veronica Lee Hunt Walker (Alfonso) of Powder Springs, Georgia, and Carolyn Renee Hunt of Carrollton, Georgia; her brothers-in-law Paul Springer of Carrollton, Georgia, Bobby Thomas (Sherrie) of Marietta, Georgia, and David Thomas (Carol) of Carrollton, Georgia; as well as her sister-in-law Sharon Washington (Ricky) of Jonesboro, Georgia.
Her memory is also cherished by her aunt, Dr. Mary Nell Mosley of Starksville, Mississippi, and a host of beloved nieces, nephews, cousins, friends, and other relatives.
Final arrangements have been entrusted to Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home Carrollton Chapel. 770-836-0044.
To plant a tree in memory of Janice Thomas as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.