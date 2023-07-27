Janice Hunt Thomas

Janice Hunt Thomas Celebration of Life services will be held on Saturday July 29, 2023 at 1:00 p.m. at New Hope United Methodist Church, 875 South, 875 GA-100, Bowdon, GA 30108, Rev. Brett McLaughlin, Pastor/Officiating; Rev. Ricky Mitchell, Eulogist. Interment will follow in Bowdon Community Cemetery. Viewing will be Friday July 28, 2023 from 2-7 p.m., with the family receiving friends from 7-8 p.m.

Janice was born to the late John Wesley Hunt and Lovella Newell Hunt on August 22, 1953, in Bowdon, Georgia. She made her heavenly journey on Monday, July 24, 2023. She was preceded in death by her parents, as well as three sisters, Jackie, Barbara, Vivian, and a brother, John Lee.

