Janice Ann Hudgins, age 66, of Carrollton, Georgia, passed away on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023. She was born Jan. 21, 1957, in Atlanta, Georgia, the daughter of James Webb and the late Ann Jones Webb.

Janice graduated from Bowdon High School and was a longtime member of Eastside Baptist Church. She retired from Tanner Medical Center and served as a support team member there for over 28 years. In her spare time, she was an avid reader, enjoyed baking cakes for family and friends, and found gratification in crocheting.

Service information

Sep 19
Funeral
Tuesday, September 19, 2023
11:00AM-12:00PM
Martin & Hightower Funeral Home
1312 South Park Street
Carrollton, GA 30117
