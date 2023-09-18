Janice Ann Hudgins, age 66, of Carrollton, Georgia, passed away on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023. She was born Jan. 21, 1957, in Atlanta, Georgia, the daughter of James Webb and the late Ann Jones Webb.
Janice graduated from Bowdon High School and was a longtime member of Eastside Baptist Church. She retired from Tanner Medical Center and served as a support team member there for over 28 years. In her spare time, she was an avid reader, enjoyed baking cakes for family and friends, and found gratification in crocheting.
In addition to her father, she leaves behind to cherish her memory her loving husband, Tommy Lee Hudgins; daughter, Monica Carol Henry; sister & brother-in-law, Carol & Steve Arrington; aunts, Carolyn Daniel, Linda Starnes, and Peggy Thompson; nephew, Chris Arrington; niece & nephew-in-law, Leanne & Ty Puckett; great-niece, Marlow Moon; and great-nephew, Austin Arrington.
Funeral services will be conducted on Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. from the Chapel of Martin & Hightower Funeral Home with Rev. John Powers and Rev. Gary Brown officiating. Interment will follow in the Antioch Baptist Church Cemetery with the following gentlemen serving as pallbearers: Michael Hudgins, Chris Arrington, Austin Arrington, and Ty Puckett.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Monday, Sept. 18, 2023, from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m.
Messages of condolences can be sent to the family at www.martin-hightower.com. Martin & Hightower Heritage Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.
