Janice Elizabeth Alexander, 61, of Villa Rica, died on Friday, April 22, 2022.
According to Janice’s wishes she was cremated, no services planned at this time.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to The Breast Cancer Foundation. Contributions may also be made to the family to help with funeral expenses.
Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.jones-wynn.com.
Jones-Wynn Funeral Home, Inc. and Cremation Services of Villa Rica is in charge of arrangements.
