Janett Waits Summerlin, age 73 of Roopville, Georgia, passed away on Monday, February 22, 2021, peacefully in her daughter’s arms in Arlington, Virginia.
She was born August 29, 1947, in Springfield, Alabama, the daughter of the late U. V. Waits and the late Annie Mae Bannister Waits. Prior to retirement, she worked for 18 years as a secretary at Carrollton Junior High School. Janett loved baking and cooking, but her main joy in life was her role as Nanny to her two grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by sisters: Marie Spain and Annie Ruth Waits; and brothers: Raymond Waits and Param Waits.
She is survived by her husband of 52 years, D Taylor Summerlin of Roopville, Georgia; daughter and son-in-law, Joanna and Steven Raley, granddaughter, Savannah Raley, and grandson, Jackson Carter Raley all of Annandale, Virginia; and brother, Eugene Waits, of Cedartown, Georgia.
Private funeral services will be held with a public graveside service conducted on Saturday, March 6, 2021, at 2 p.m. at Carroll Memory Gardens with Reverend Charles Franks and Pastor John Kilgore officiating. Those serving as pallbearers will be Barry Swink, Allen Swink, Russ McGowan, Peter Weinzierl, Benny Lasseter, and Ronald Truitt. Honorary pallbearers will be Roy Truitt and Carroll Swink.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Friday, March 5, 2021, from 4-7 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association at www.heart.org/donate.
Due to ongoing COVID-19 restrictions, we encourage everyone to make the best decisions to remain safe. If anyone wishes to attend these gatherings, please remember to remain 6 feet apart from those not in your household and wear personal protective equipment. Messages of condolences can be sent to the family at www.
Martin and Hightower Heritage Chapel has charge of the arrangements.
