Janet Lee Stogner, 68, of South Hwy. 16, Carrollton, passed away July 5, 2022, after succumbing to brain cancer and a lifelong battle with polycystic kidney disease. Janet was born in Carrollton, Georgia on October 26, 1953, the daughter of the late John Lee Stogner and Lonnell Nations Stogner.
She graduated from Central High School in Carrollton, Georgia, and then from the University of Georgia. After 30 years, Janet retired as an IT specialist from the Federal Government IRS division after having worked in Washington, District of Columbia, and Atlanta, Georgia. Janet was a life-long member of Old Camp United Methodist Church.
Survivors include her brothers and sisters-in-law, John B. & Gayle Ragland Stogner, and Richard C. & Katie deVane Stogner; nephews and nieces-in-law, Brian & Rosine Stogner and Blake & Naoma Staley Stogner; niece, Kristyn Stogner (Drew Williams); and grandnieces Robyn, Keira, Etta, and Alyssa.
The family will receive friends at Martin & Hightower Funeral Home in Carrollton on Friday, July 8, 2022, from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Funeral services will be Saturday, July 9, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. from the Old Camp United Methodist Church with the Rev. Tom Compton officiating. The family will receive friends at the church from 10:00 a.m. until the hour of service. Interment will follow in the Church Cemetery.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to UAB Hospital doctors/nurses/staff, Carroll County Nephrology doctors/nurses/staff, and all of Janet’s special sitters who took such wonderful care of her.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be sent to Old Camp United Methodist Church, 77 Old Camp Church Road, Carrollton, GA 30117; or make donations to Old Camp’s webpage at https://oldcamp.org/give.
Due to ongoing COVID-19 concerns, we encourage everyone to make the best decisions to remain safe. If anyone wishes to attend these gatherings, please remember to remain 6 feet apart from those not in your household and wear personal protective equipment, if available. For those unable to attend the service, a recording of the service will be available on Janet’s obituary page.
Messages of condolences can be sent to the family at www.martin-hightower.com .
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.