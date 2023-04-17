Janet L Attaway got her wings on April 8, 2023 at home surrounded by her family. Janet was retired nurse and worked for Pine Knoll Nursing home and loved all of her patients. Janet was proceed in death by her farther Jeff Johnson and mother Alice Cross
She is survived by her husband of 48 years Ronnie Attaway; daughters Tanya and Matt Anderson of Mesa AZ, Heather and Chris Cox of Bremen, Jennifer and Lee Taylor of Carrollton; seven Grandchildren Will Anderson and Sam Anderson of Mesa, AZ.
