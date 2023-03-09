Mrs. Jane Farmer age 81 of Carrollton Georgia passed away March 7, 2023. Funeral service will be conducted Saturday March 11, 2023 at 1 p.m. at Pinetucky Missionary Baptist Church Carrollton, Ga. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. Her viewing will be Friday, March 10, 2023 at Miracle Deliverance Center Carrollton, Ga. from 5 P.M. to 7 P.M. Arrangements entrusted to Walker Funeral Home 709 Alabama Street Carrollton, Ga.
Trending Recipes
Latest e-Edition
Latest News
- Strong Side Effects From Your COVID Shot? That Could Be a Good Thing
- No. 14 Miami survives Wake Forest comeback, 74-72
- Ask a Master Gardener: Kiwifruit
- Cam Spencer, stingy defense propel Rutgers past Michigan
- GM, coach laud Geno Smith's self belief behind career year
- Keep Crowdfunding Proceeds on the Right Side of Tax Rules
- CHS boys lacrosse celebrates Youth Night; continues winning season
- Trojan golf earns first-team win of the season
Most Popular
Articles
Images
Videos
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
News Updates
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.