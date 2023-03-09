Mrs. Jane Farmer age 81 of Carrollton Georgia passed away March 7, 2023. Funeral service will be conducted Saturday March 11, 2023 at 1 p.m. at Pinetucky Missionary Baptist Church Carrollton, Ga. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. Her viewing will be Friday, March 10, 2023 at Miracle Deliverance Center Carrollton, Ga. from 5 P.M. to 7 P.M. Arrangements entrusted to Walker Funeral Home 709 Alabama Street Carrollton, Ga.

To plant a tree in memory of Jane Farmer as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Trending Videos