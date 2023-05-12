It is with great sadness that we announce the death of Jane Elizabeth Davis, 70 who passed away at her home in Carrollton, GA on March 16, 2023.

She was pre-deceased by her father, John Russell Davis. She is survived by her mother, Marie Louise Ware McDonald and her sisters, Zena Thomas, (Fred), Susan Michele Cox, (James, deceased) her nephew’s, Preston Lee Thomas (Shannon), and Charles Austin Thomas and her niece Rebecca Marie Thomas Naber (Sean).

