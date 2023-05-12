It is with great sadness that we announce the death of Jane Elizabeth Davis, 70 who passed away at her home in Carrollton, GA on March 16, 2023.
She was pre-deceased by her father, John Russell Davis. She is survived by her mother, Marie Louise Ware McDonald and her sisters, Zena Thomas, (Fred), Susan Michele Cox, (James, deceased) her nephew’s, Preston Lee Thomas (Shannon), and Charles Austin Thomas and her niece Rebecca Marie Thomas Naber (Sean).
Jane was a 1970 graduate of Fort Hunt high school, Alexandria Virginia. She studied liberal arts at the University of Tennessee in Knoxville. After school, Jane worked at a pharmaceutical nonprofit organization as their bookkeeper. Jane moved on to work for the Department of the Navy where she was selected for highly competitive computer specialist training which commissioned her to travel the world. She retired after 24 years of exemplary service during which time she received many awards and recognition for her work.
Jane was loved by all those who knew her. She was a generous, kind soul who enjoyed embroidering, raising chickens and shopping for collectibles at yard and estate sales. She loved animals and rescued many cats and dogs. She was a country girl at heart who would give you the shirt off her back. She dearly loved her family and friends.
In lieu of flowers, those who wish to share condolences, or a special memory are asked to do so by making a donation to their local ASPCA.
Internment will be held at Greenwood Cemetery in Knoxville, Tenn. at 11 a.m. May 23, 2023.
