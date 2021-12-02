Mrs. Jane Ann Talbot Dillard, 91, of Whitesburg, Georgia, passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021.
Mrs. Dillard was born in Dayton, Ohio, on May 16, 1930, the daughter of the late Sterrett Hunter Talbot and Laura Shultz Talbot.
She graduated from the University of Miami with a Bachelor’s degree in business and was a member of Southwest Christian Church in Atlanta. Mrs. Dillard was a faithful wife, caring mother and loving grandmother.
Survivors include her sons and daughters-in-law, James Miles (Peggy) Dillard, III, of Carrollton, Sterrett Timothy (Beverly W.) Dillard of Whitesburg; daughter, Julie Dillard Duke of Trussville, Alabama; grandchildren, Jamie (Jamie) Dillard, Joshua (Amanda) Dillard, Alyssa Marie (Blake) Owens, Madison Jane Dillard, Miles (Lindsay) Duke, Katelyn Duke; six great-grandchildren; brother, Sterrett Tom Talbot.
Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James Miles Dillard, Jr.; and brother, Jack Talbot.
The family will receive friends at Almon Funeral Home on Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021, from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m.
A private family graveside and interment will be held Friday at the Dillard Family Cemetery.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be expressed to the family at www.almon
Almon Funeral Home of Carrollton, Georgia, has charge of arrangements.
