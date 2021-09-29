If you know, you know.
The 2021 version of Little Big Jam began Thursday night for its 15th installment of what has become a local music staple in Carroll and surrounding counties.
The festival was founded by David Pippin, guitarist and owner of Pippin Music Academy on Maple Street in Carrollton.
Pippin said he and a friend had an idea of staging their own music festival in 2006. After a three-year stay in Waco, where the festival attracted huge crowds of music lovers, the festival outgrew its location. A friend, Mike Durham, who owned property outside Bowdon, then offered Pippin the opportunity to stage the festival on 100 acres of pasture and forest land.
Thursday’s kickoff should have been the 16th installment.
“Last year was to have been our 15th annual Little Big Jam, but because of COVID we will be celebrating our 15th this weekend,” Pippin said Wednesday in an interview with the Times-Georgian.
Pippin said in a seven-minute documentary posted on YouTube, as well as the Little Big Jam website, that what makes the festival special is the entertainers themselves.
“I think what makes Little Big Jam unique is that you’re gonna come there, and you’re not gonna find big-time names, but you will find big time acts,” Pippin says in the documentary. “You are going to find acts that will compete — easily — with the big-time names.”
What motivated Pippin to start Little Big Jam? Well it started on a porch.
“I wanted to play in music festivals,” he said. “I was pretty young. I was in my early 20’s. So I decided I was going to start my own festival. I was sitting on a porch with a friend of mine.”
That friend called him up the next day, asked Pippin if he was serious. That’s when Little Big Jam was born.
Pippin said he called his musician friends, printed shirts, and promoted his first foray into what was No. 15 this weekend.
A stage was built, and the inaugural event was such a successful turnout, that “we didn’t know where to put them all.”
The Little Big Jam website promotes the festival as “set on a rolling 100+ acre farm, Little Big Jam brings music and camping together into one incredible weekend. These are four days jam-packed with live music, local food, camping, and beautiful scenery.”
