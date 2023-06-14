Mrs. Jamie Lynn Nelke Gray, age 36, of Villa Rica passed away suddenly June 10, 2023.
Updated: June 14, 2023 @ 8:02 pm
Mrs. Jamie Lynn Nelke Gray, age 36, of Villa Rica passed away suddenly June 10, 2023.
The family will receive friends Saturday, June 17, 2023 from 11 to noon at J Collins Funeral Home.
Funeral Service will be conducted Saturday, June 17, 2023 from the Chapel of J Collins Funeral Home with Rev. David Bivins officiating.
To send condolences, visit our website at www.jcollinsfuneralhome.com
