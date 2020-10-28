Wesley James Ray “Jamie” Hunley, age 26 of Jackson, Georgia, passed away on Saturday, October 17, 2020.
Jamie was born on Wednesday, July 13, 1994, in Thomaston, Georgia. He is preceded in death by his grandparents, Ray and Brenda McKinzie and Bobby Duckett. He leaves behind, the love of his life, fiancée Katie Cantrell; his precious daughter Addison; parents, Tim and Wendy Hunley; brother, Aspen Belvin (Noelle); sister, Payton Hunley; niece, Annalynne Belvin; nephew, Aven Belvin; grandmother, Joyce Abbott; uncles, Kenneth Duckett (Denise) of Locust Grove, Shane Duckett (Kelly) of Villa Rica; aunts, Tammy Rafferzeder (Jerry) of Forsyth, Sharon Sorrow (Billy) of Jenkinsburg, Teresa Bueter (John) of Forsyth, Rebecca “Ellen” McKinzie of Macon; several cousins.
A funeral service was held on Saturday, October 24, 2020 at Sherrell Memorial Chapel with Reverend Paul Zahn officiating. Interment followed in Jenkinsburg City Cemetery.
Flowers are welcome, however, those desiring may contribute to Jamie's memorial fund that has been set up at United Bank.
