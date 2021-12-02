James Wyatt

Mr. James Ira Wyatt, 78, of Carrollton, Georgia, celebration of life service will be held on Friday, Dec. 3, 2021, at 11 a.m. at First Baptist Church, 563 Old Bremen Road in Carrollton. Interment will follow in Carroll Memory Gardens.
Viewing will be TODAY, Dec. 2, 2021, from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Moore’s Chapel UMC, 120 N Park Street in Carrollton.
MASK WILL BE REQUIRED OF ALL THAT ATTEND THESE EVENTS.
Final arrangements have been entrusted to Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home Carrollton Chapel. 770-836-0044.
James Ira Wyatt was born in Carrollton on Nov. 11, 1943, to the late Ira Wyatt and Eunice Wilkerson-Wyatt.
He attended Carroll County Elementary Training School and later graduated from Carver High School in 1961. He graduated from Fort Valley State College in 1966 with a bachelor’s degree in science.
Upon graduation, he entered the military in 1967, completed basic training at Fort Benning and after completing Advanced Individual Training, he became a Communication Center specialist with special secret clearance credentials. He was deployed to Cu-Chi-Vietnam, 25th Infantry Division, 125th Signal Battalion where he worked in a communication center coding and decoding messages for the infantry units located in the field.
Upon receiving an honorable discharge in 1969, he returned to Carrollton having received several citations including: Purple Heart, Vietnam Service Medal, National Defense Service Medal and Vietnam Campaign Medal.
Mr. Wyatt then worked the final year of the Carver High School’s existence as Social Science instructor under Mr. Charles Wilson, Principal. He later worked at Spring View Elementary School while earning a master’s degree in psychology. Upon receiving his master’s degree, he began work at Southwire in the employee relations department.
Among his many accomplishments, he coached boy’s B-team basketball at Mt Zion High School and Haralson County High School.
On Jan. 2, 1978, Mr. James married his loving wife, Doris Almond.
He is a member of Moore’s Chapel United Methodist Church where he served as a bible study teacher, Sunday School teacher, trustee chairperson and District lay speaking director. He was president of the local Golden K Kiwanis and was state lieutenant governor from 2011-2012 for Division 20. He was a member of the Carroll County Gideon, NAACP and served as president of Haralson County Teachers Association and president of the Georgia Vocational Association (GVA).
James Ira Wyatt departed this life on Nov. 28, 2021, at WellStar Tranquility Hospice Community in Austell, Georgia.
He is survived by his wife, Doris Almond-Wyatt; one sister, Patricia Hicks-Coleman; special cousin, Rose (Bill) Lowry; brothers-in-law, Aaron (Verlene) Almond, Milton (Brenda) Almond, Willie (Patricia) Almond, Walter Almond, Samuel (Gail) Joiner, Charles Goode, Robert (Carolyn) Golden; and a host of cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.
