James Wood II, 22, of Carrollton, Georgia, died on Sept. 7, 2020.
Celebration of life services will be held on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020, at 1 p.m. at Church Without Walls, 555 Chaucer Lane in Carrollton. Interment
will follow in Carrollton City Cemetery.
Viewing will be on Friday, Sept. 11, 2020, from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home.
Final arrangements have been entrusted to Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home Carrollton Chapel, 770-836-0044.
