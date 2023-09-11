James William McClendon Jr., age 73 of Bowdon, passed away on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023. He was born July 4, 1950, to the late James “Billy” William McClendon, Sr., and Mrs. Charlotte McClendon.

James worked as a construction foreman for AT&T and later retired, working there for 30 years. He was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed hunting, fishing, and building guns. He hunted in Africa quite often and loved farming. You could find him watching his favorite football team, the University of Alabama, in his free time. James was a wonderful husband, father, and grandfather.

