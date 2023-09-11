James William McClendon Jr., age 73 of Bowdon, passed away on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023. He was born July 4, 1950, to the late James “Billy” William McClendon, Sr., and Mrs. Charlotte McClendon.
James worked as a construction foreman for AT&T and later retired, working there for 30 years. He was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed hunting, fishing, and building guns. He hunted in Africa quite often and loved farming. You could find him watching his favorite football team, the University of Alabama, in his free time. James was a wonderful husband, father, and grandfather.
James is survived by his loving wife, Renda McClendon, his children, Katherine McClendon-Bagley, Chris Robinson, Brittany Towns, and Randy McClendon; brothers, Tim McClendon and Tony McClendon; sisters, Sheila Chastain, Donna Birdyshaw, and Susie Wynn; grandchildren, Paisley McClendon, Geneva McClendon, Emma Bagley, and Phoenix Landers; and several nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of life will be held at Martin and Hightower Funeral Home on Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023, at 2:00 p.m. with Rev. Russell Shadix officiating. Visitation will be held at Martin and Hightower Funeral Home Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023, from noon until the hour of Service. Military Honors will be rendered by the American Legion Post 143rd.
Messages of condolences can be sent to the family at www.martin-hightower.com. Martin and Hightower Heritage Chapel has charge of the arrangements
