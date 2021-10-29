James William Langley, age 80 of Bowdon, passed away on Tuesday, October 26, 2021. He was born on November 17, 1940 in Carroll County and is the son of the late Minnie Muriel Parker Langley and the late John Andrew Langley. Besides his parents he is preceded in death by his wife Margaret Ballard Langley; brother, George Edward Langley and sister, Carol Langley Mulkey.
He was a graduate of Carrollton High School, where he played on the football team and was voted Most Popular in his graduating class. He served in the Navy and was stationed in Long Beach, California. He married Margaret Sue Ballard, also from Carroll County, Georgia, November 21, 1961. Upon returning to Georgia he was a member of several area Police Departments, including Douglas County Sheriff's Department, Douglasville Police Department, Carroll County Sheriff's Department, Carrollton Police Department and Paulding county Sheriff's Department. After law enforcement, he worked for Royal Creations in Villa Rica. In his later years he was an avid arts and crafts creator and traveled throughout the Southeast attending crafts shows and delighting his customers with his creations. He was affectionately known as "The Nut Man" since his adorable and unique "critters" were all hand-made from nuts.
He is survived by his daughters, Suconna Langley Cake of Powder Springs, Tamatha Ann Langley of Dallas; son, Guy Andrew Langley; son-in-law, David Cake and his grand-daughter, Skyler Delaney Cake.
In keeping with his wishes he was cremated.
Cremation services are entrusted to Hutcheson's Memorial Chapel & Crematory of Buchanan.
