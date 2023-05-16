James W. Prater of Waco, age 92, passed away Monday, May 15, 2023 at his home. He was born December 25, 1930 in Waco, son of the late George Franklin Prater and Maudie Ayers Prater.

Mr. Prater was a shipping clerk retired from Hubbard Company. He was a member of Union United Methodist Church.

To plant a tree in memory of James Prater as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Trending Videos