James W. Prater of Waco, age 92, passed away Monday, May 15, 2023 at his home. He was born December 25, 1930 in Waco, son of the late George Franklin Prater and Maudie Ayers Prater.
Mr. Prater was a shipping clerk retired from Hubbard Company. He was a member of Union United Methodist Church.
In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by brothers, Herschel Prater, Lawrence “RL” Prater, Henry Prater and PW Prater; sister, Myrtle Abercrombie.
Survivors include his wife, Sue Musick Prater; children Regina and Rick Puckett of Douglasville and Rodney and Vicki Prater of Bremen; a sister in law, Margaret Prater of Waco; grandchildren, Rachel and Noah Dickinson and Jesse Prater; and a great grandchild, Alexander Prater.
The family will receive friends on Thursday, May 18, 2023 between 11:30 a.m. and 2 p.m.
Services will be held at 2 p.m. from the Chapel of Hightower Funeral Home with Dr. Corky Addison officiating. Greg McDaniel, Jason Prater, Jessie Prater, Derrick McDaniel, Kevin Prater and Noah Dickinson serving as pallbearers.
Interment will follow at Forest Lawn Memorial Park.
Hightower Funeral Home of Bremen has charge of the arrangements.
