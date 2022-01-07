James Taylor Matthews, 72, of Temple, Ga. died December 27, 2021 while vacationing with his family in Boone, North Carolina. He was preceded in death by his parents, James Rogers Matthews and Mary Nicholson Matthews and his wife, Linda Wilkes Matthews. He is survived by his three sons and their spouses, Ryan and Caroline Matthews of Charleston, SC, Blake and Amanda Matthews of Tallahassee, FL, and Brett and Krissy Matthews of Villa Rica, GA. He has 5 grandchildren, Ryanna Thompson, Adelyn and Anna Kate Matthews, Brady and Noah Matthews and one great grandchild, Carson Thompson. He is also survived by his 4 wonderful sisters, Sue Garrett of Williamsburg, Va., Beverly Williams of Columbia, Tenn., Nancy Rewis of El Paso, Texas and Sandra Davis of New Johnsonville, Tenn. Lastly, he is survived by his close friend and companion Patti Wilson of Woodstock, Ga.
Jim was born and raised in Mt. Pleasant, TN where he attended Hay Long High School. This is where he met the love of his life, Linda Wilkes, and they were married for 48 years. Jim had a true love for the lord which led him into the ministry. After completing Seminary at Bethal College, he went on to bring large congregations to the many churches he ministered throughout the years. In 1988, Jim had a change of occupation taking he and his family to Temple, GA where he continued counseling and assisting others through the department of corrections. He retired in 2013 and spent much of the remaining years enjoying time with family.
Jim was kind, witty and sincere and he had a true love for the game of golf.
He will be terribly missed. We love you very much Jim, Little Brother, Dad, Grandaddy, Grandpa, PeePaw Jim, and "Mikey" to some...
