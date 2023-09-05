Mr. James Ronald “Ronnie” Riddle, age 66, of Carrollton, Georgia passed away on Thursday, August 17, 2023, surrounded by his family. He was born on April 22, 1957 in Carrollton, Georgia to Betty J. Salamon and the late J.T. Riddle.
Ronnie Graduated from Carrollton High School and then attended the University of Georgia. He returned to Carrollton and married his high school sweetheart Gwendolyn Marie Pedigo (deceased) and together they shared a beautiful and enduring love for a remarkable 47 years. Their marriage was a testament to their commitment, dedication, and unwavering support for one another. Their love story was an inspiration to all who knew them, and their bond will forever be cherished by those who were blessed to witness it.
As a father and husband, Ronnie devoted his life’s work to supporting his wife and raising their sons, Ryan (deceased), Dan, and Doug. He was his sons’ first hero and the best example of what a father should be teaching them, coaching them, nurturing them, guiding them, and watching them grow into the remarkable individuals they are today. His love and devotion will forever be engraved in their hearts.
Ronnie found immeasurable joy in being a “Pops” to his six beautiful grandchildren. His love for them knew no bounds, and he embraced the role of a proud grandfather with open arms and a loving heart. He rarely missed a ball game, school program, graduation, holiday, vacation, and loved the simple opportunity to spend quality time with Riley, Reese, Ryan, Brody, Ryder, or Max. Like their fathers, Pops taught his grandchildren countless life lessons that they will live out for years to come.
Ronnie was employed by Winn-Dixie for 25 years where he was fleet supervisor, he was a member of Roopville Road Baptist Church. He was a well-respected and accomplished carpenter, builder, and subcontractor working alongside his brother Donnie Riddle for the later years of his life.
His actions always spoke louder than his words and he is best remembered for his selfless attitude, humble heart and a genuine willingness to step in and help fix whatever problem or challenge presented itself to his family, friends, and neighbors. He was well-liked by all that knew him. He always had a story to tell and loved hearing the stories of others. When he was not with his family or working, he could often be found on a front porch or backyard, sharing a favorite memory.
Ronnie Riddle’s love, presence, faith, and unwavering devotion will be deeply missed by his loving mother Betty J. Salamon and devoted sons, Dan and Doug, daughter-in-law, Alicia Riddle; his beloved grandchildren Riley, Reese, Ryan, Ryder, Brody, Max; siblings, Donnie (brother) and Tracy Riddle, Lisa (sister) and Chris Mullinax, Kim Rampy (sister) and sisters and brothers-in law Debra Turner, Gayle and Ed Luksic, Henry Pedigo, Jr., Pam and Steve Dean, Scott and Carla Pedigo; numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his wife Gwen Riddle, son Ryan Riddle, J.T. Riddle, paternal grandparents, Thomas Riddle and Sarah Stapler Riddle, maternal grandparents James P & Elsie Wilder Turner. Gwen’s parents Henry L. Pedigo and Elsie Willingham Pedigo. While our hearts ache with the loss of such an incredible man, we find peace in the memories we created and the love and devotion he shared with all those who knew him.
A Celebration of Life will be Friday, September 8, 2023 at 11:00am at Roopville Road Baptist Church with Dr. Stephen Peeples and Mr. Charles Hipps officiating. Music will be by Bryant Turner. The family will receive friends on Friday at Roopville Road Baptist Church from 9:30 am until 10:45am.
In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests donations be made to the American Kidney Foundation, 11921 Rockville Pike, Suite 300, Rockville, MD 20852, to honor his late wife Gwen’s heart for serving others.
We are assured that Ronnie’s soul found eternal peace in the loving arms of his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ and the heavenly reunion with his beautiful wife, Gwen. May his memory continue to inspire and guide us all.
