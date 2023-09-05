James Ronald “Ronnie” Riddle

Mr. James Ronald “Ronnie” Riddle, age 66, of Carrollton, Georgia passed away on Thursday, August 17, 2023, surrounded by his family. He was born on April 22, 1957 in Carrollton, Georgia to Betty J. Salamon and the late J.T. Riddle.

Ronnie Graduated from Carrollton High School and then attended the University of Georgia. He returned to Carrollton and married his high school sweetheart Gwendolyn Marie Pedigo (deceased) and together they shared a beautiful and enduring love for a remarkable 47 years. Their marriage was a testament to their commitment, dedication, and unwavering support for one another. Their love story was an inspiration to all who knew them, and their bond will forever be cherished by those who were blessed to witness it.