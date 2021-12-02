James “Ray” Harrison, 85, of Bremen passed away on Nov. 30, 2021, in a local healthcare facility.
He was born on Nov. 13, 1936, in Haralson County, Georgia, the son of the late George Harrison and Mammie Thomas Harrison.
Mr. Harrison was a member of Lighthouse Baptist Church and a retired lineman with Carroll EMC.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Evonne Harrison, and two brothers, George Harrison, Jr., and Wayne Harrison.
He is survived by his wife, Selma Jean Ploof Harrison, of Bremen; and a son, Gary Lee Harrison, also of Bremen.
The family will receive friends on Friday, Dec. 3, 2021, between the hours of noon and 2 p.m.
Funeral service will follow at 2 p.m. from the chapel of Hightower Funeral Home with Rev. Ricky Smith and Rev. Jason Hudgins officiating. Music will be provided by Bonnie Sanders. Tony Rogers, Steve Chandler, David Baskin, Steve Shadrix, Jimmy Kierbow and Brandon Edmondson will serve as pallbearers.
Interment will follow in Forest Lawn Memorial Park.
Hightower Funeral Home of Bremen has charge of the arrangements.
Hightower Funeral Home of Bremen has charge of the arrangements.
