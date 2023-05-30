James Ray Alewine, age 74, of Heflin Ala. died May 27, 2023. He was born January 31, 1949, in Bowdon, the son of A. D. Alewine and Essie Mae Britt Alewine. He was self-employed as a poultry farmer.
He was highly respected and loved by all who knew him.
Survivors include his girlfriend of 28 years, Joyce Kelly; his daughter Tina Welcher (Leon); sons Christopher Alewine (Mary Ellen) and Bert Kelly (Jessica); grandchildren Logan Welcher (Heather), Austin Alewine (Sydney) and Brianna Thornton (Matt); and great grandchildren, Macy Grace Alewine and Remington Colt Welcher. He is also survived by three brothers and one sister: Kenneth Alewine (Gina), Jimmy Wayne Alewine (Lawana), Mark Alewine and Sue Richardson (Jimmy Kemp) and numerous nieces and nephews and other lifelong family members, friends and coworkers.
He was preceded in death by his parents A. D. Newton Alewine and Essie Mae Alewine; sister and brother-in-law, Phyllis and Roger Tuggle and brother-in-law Travis Richardson.
A memorial service will be held Wednesday, May 31, 2023, at 2 p.m. Georgia time in the chapel of Rainwater Funeral Home of Bowdon. Visitation will be from noon until 2 p.m.
Rainwater Funeral Home of Bowdon has charge of the arrangements.
