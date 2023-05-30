James Ray Alewine, age 74, of Heflin Ala. died May 27, 2023. He was born January 31, 1949, in Bowdon, the son of A. D. Alewine and Essie Mae Britt Alewine. He was self-employed as a poultry farmer.

He was highly respected and loved by all who knew him.

