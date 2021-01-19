James “Pop” Thyle Trawick, 76, of Douglasville, Georgia, died on Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021.

Due to the current health concerns

with COVID-19, the family will have a private graveside service.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to your favorite charity.

Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.jones-wynn.com.

Jones-Wynn Funeral Home of Douglasville is in charge of the arrangements. 770-942-2311