James “Pop” Thyle Trawick, 76, of Douglasville, Georgia, died on Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021.
Due to the current health concerns
with COVID-19, the family will have a private graveside service.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to your favorite charity.
