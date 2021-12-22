James "Pat" Moon

James Patrick “Pat” Moon, 72, of Carrollton, passed away on Dec. 19, 2021.
He was born on July 6, 1949, in Carroll County, Georgia, son of the late James Claude Moon and Myrtle Kent Moon. He worked at Sewell’s Manufacturing for more than 30 years.
He is preceded in death by both his parents.
He is survived by his loving wife, Rhonda King Moon, of Carrollton; son and daughter-in-law, Mark and Cassy Moon, of Statham, Georgia, stepdaughter, Lori Lee, of Carrollton; and grandson, Kent Jacobs “K.J.” Moon.
Funeral service will be conducted on Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021, at 2 p.m. at Roopville Road Baptist Church with Pastor Randall Eidson and Dr. Stephen Peeples officiating. Interment will follow in Indian Creek Baptist Church Cemetery with Danny Daniel, Ray Holley, Robert Thomas, Rick Parmer, Alan Lee, and K.J. Moon serving as pallbearers.
The family received friends at Martin & Hightower Funeral Home on Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021, from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m.
Messages of condolences can be sent to the family at www.martin-high
Martin and Hightower Heritage Chapel has charge of the arrangements.
