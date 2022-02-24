James 'Pat' Diffey

James Patrick “Pat” Diffey, 81, of Villa Rica, passed away peacefully on Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022.
Pat was born in Delta City, Mississippi, on Dec. 7, 1940, the son of the late Thomas Patrick Diffey and Myrtle Musgrove Diffey. He was one of six brothers and sisters.
He and Valerie
were married in August of 1964.
He was a veteran, having served in the U.S. Army until 1964 and in the Army Reserves until 1974. Pat was a graduate of the University of Houston and enjoyed a long career as a Technology Consultant.
Over their 57 years of marriage, Pat and Valerie thoroughly enjoyed traveling, church, and spending time with their family. Pat’s big smile and generous nature will be remembered by all who knew him.
Pat is survived by his wife, Valerie Diffey; sons and daughter-in-law, Michael and Kim Diffey, James L. Diffey; grandson, Aaron Diffey; and sisters, Valerie Wiggins and Gail Keith.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022, at 3 p.m. at the chapel of Almon Funeral Home with the Rev. Matthew Isennock officiating.
Inurnment will follow at Ephesus Baptist Church Cemetery with American Legion Post 143 providing military honors.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Ephesus Baptist Church Children’s Ministry, 8445 Ephesus Church Road, Villa Rica, GA 30180.
Messages of condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.almonfuneralhome.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.