James N. Howard

James N. Howard, age 88 of Whitesburg, Georgia passed away on Wednesday, October 5, 2022, son of the late Mr. George Howard and the late Mrs. Katie Bell Howard.

James was a ramp foreman at Eastern Airlines for over 30 years. In his spare time, he loved hunting and fishing with his son and enjoyed vegetable and flower gardening. He was a member of the Flint Hill Masonic Lodge No. 371 F&AM.

To plant a tree in memory of James Howard as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Trending Videos