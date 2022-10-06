James N. Howard, age 88 of Whitesburg, Georgia passed away on Wednesday, October 5, 2022, son of the late Mr. George Howard and the late Mrs. Katie Bell Howard.
James was a ramp foreman at Eastern Airlines for over 30 years. In his spare time, he loved hunting and fishing with his son and enjoyed vegetable and flower gardening. He was a member of the Flint Hill Masonic Lodge No. 371 F&AM.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his loving wife, Delores Howard; sisters, Eloise Cochran, Irene Terry, Mary McBeth and Dana Howard.
He leaves behind to cherish his memory his loving son Jason Howard and his brother Walter Howard.
A memorial service is scheduled on Saturday, October 8, 2022 from Martin and Hightower Heritage Chapel at 2:00 p.m. with Pastor Sonny Bailey officiating. The family will receive friends at Martin & Hightower Funeral Home on Saturday, October 8, 2022 from noon until the hour of service.
In keeping with James’ wishes, his body was cremated.
Messages of condolences can be sent to the family at www.martin-hightower.com. Martin and Hightower Heritage Chapel has charge of the arrangements.
To plant a tree in memory of James Howard as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.