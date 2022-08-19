James Luther Pike

James ("Jimmy") Luther Pike, 71, passed away on August 15, 2022. He was born on May 20, 1951, and was the youngest child of Homer Clyde Pike and Mable Lumsden Pike. Jimmy's upbringing in Carrollton, Ga., was filled with sports, fishing, and hunting with friends, family, and specifically his older brother, Homer ("Buggy") Pike.

He had an active tenure at Carrollton High School as co-captain of the football team before graduating in 1969. After high school, he enrolled at the University of West Georgia, where he joined the Sigma Nu fraternity before graduating in 1973.



