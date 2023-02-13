Mr. James Luther O’Neal, Jr. age 83, of Bremen, passed away on February 10, 2023, at a local healthcare facility. He was born in Atlanta, on April 2, 1939, the son of the late James Luther O’Neal, Sr., and Lucille Emma Townsend O’Neal. He was the founder of James O’Neal Chrysler Dodge Jeep dealership, and current owner of Big O Used Cars.
Besides his parents, he is preceded in death by a sister, Patricia Pugh; brother, Ronald O’Neal; and a grandson, Casey Williams.
Survivors include his wife of 50 years, Marjorie Ann Mitchell O’Neal; children, Carmon Williams (Darryl) of Bremen, Jeffrey Alan Diggs (Tammy) of Lineville, Alabama, James Luther O’Neal, III (Erin) of Woodruff, S.C., Steven O’Neal (Amy) of Bremen, April O’Neal of Bremen, Wesley O’Neal (Jaime) of Bremen; brother, Danny O’Neal of Bremen, fourteen grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends Tuesday, February 14, 2023, from 11:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m. at the funeral home.
Services will be conducted Tuesday, February 14, 2023, at 3:00 p.m. in the Chapel of Hightower Funeral Home with Mr. Randy Knight and Dr. Corky Addison officiating. Chip O’Neal, Cam O’Neal, Victor Crews, Jeffrey Diggs, MezzMyrh Luther O’Neal, Cole O’Neal, Jerry Poppham, and Ray Madden will serve as pallbearers. Interment will follow in Forest Lawn Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the American Cancer Society or to the scholarship in memory of James O’Neal, made out to Bremen High School.
Hightower Funeral Home of Bremen is in charge of the arrangements.
