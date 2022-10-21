James Leonard Sorrells

James Leonard Sorrells, age 81 of Carrollton, Georgia, passed away on Thursday evening, October 20, 2022. He was born June 20, 1941, in Atlanta, Georgia, the son of the late James R. Sorrells and the late Pearlie Patton Sorrells.

Mr. Sorrells was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Carrollton, and worked as a locomotive engineer with CSX Railroad for 39 years, retiring in 2002. James was an avid runner after retirement and loved caning chairs in his spare time. He was a Mason, a member of the Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers, and a Seaman with the United States Coast Guard.

Service information

Oct 24
Visitation
Monday, October 24, 2022
12:00PM-2:00PM
Martin & Hightower Funeral Home
1312 South Park Street
Carrollton, GA 30117
Oct 24
Funeral
Monday, October 24, 2022
2:00PM-3:00PM
Martin & Hightower Funeral Home
1312 South Park Street
Carrollton, GA 30117
