James Leonard Sorrells, age 81 of Carrollton, Georgia, passed away on Thursday evening, October 20, 2022. He was born June 20, 1941, in Atlanta, Georgia, the son of the late James R. Sorrells and the late Pearlie Patton Sorrells.
Mr. Sorrells was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Carrollton, and worked as a locomotive engineer with CSX Railroad for 39 years, retiring in 2002. James was an avid runner after retirement and loved caning chairs in his spare time. He was a Mason, a member of the Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers, and a Seaman with the United States Coast Guard.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother-in-law, Mark Green; and a daughter-in-law, Kim Sorrells.
He leaves to cherish his memory, his loving wife of 63 years, June M. Eason Sorrells; sons: Mark Allen Sorrells, Van Robert Sorrells, and James David Sorrells; sister, Janice Green; and grandchildren: Holly Sorrells, Nicole Sorrells, Megan Williams, Andrew Sorrells, Hayden Sorrells, Olivia Sorrells, and Nolan Sorrells.
Funeral services will be conducted Monday, October 24, 2022, at 2 p.m. from Martin & Hightower Heritage Chapel with Rev. Larry Patton officiating and the American Legion Post #143 rendering military honors. Interment will follow in West Georgia Memorial Park.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Monday from noon until the hour of service.
Messages of condolences can be sent to the family at www.martin-hightower.com. Martin and Hightower Heritage Chapel has charge of the arrangements.
