James Lee Shackelford

James Lee Shackelford was born in Carroll County on Feb. 6, 1935 to parents Robert and Effie Walker Shackelford. He was preceded in death by his father and mother, brothers: Larry Edward, Harlin, Wayne, Jerry, sister-in-law Peggy (Harlin), and his wife of 59 years, Janice Stephens Shackelford

He is survived by his son, Greg (Joanne), grand-children Bethany Hutcheson (Matt), Jay Shackelford (Jennifer) and great-grandchildren: Hailey Denney, Logan & Lauren Shackelford. He also is survived by his daughter, Julie (Chuck) Barron, grandchildren: Trish (Michael) Engle & Hope (Allen) Weathersbee. Great-grandchildren: Mikayla and Jackson Engel, as well as Olivia, Georgia, Ava Weathersbee. Sisters-in-law: Anna and Charlotte Shackelford and brother-in-law, Mike Musick. Also, nieces, nephews and cousins.

To plant a tree in memory of James Shackelford as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.