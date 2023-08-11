James Lee Shackelford was born in Carroll County on Feb. 6, 1935 to parents Robert and Effie Walker Shackelford. He was preceded in death by his father and mother, brothers: Larry Edward, Harlin, Wayne, Jerry, sister-in-law Peggy (Harlin), and his wife of 59 years, Janice Stephens Shackelford
He is survived by his son, Greg (Joanne), grand-children Bethany Hutcheson (Matt), Jay Shackelford (Jennifer) and great-grandchildren: Hailey Denney, Logan & Lauren Shackelford. He also is survived by his daughter, Julie (Chuck) Barron, grandchildren: Trish (Michael) Engle & Hope (Allen) Weathersbee. Great-grandchildren: Mikayla and Jackson Engel, as well as Olivia, Georgia, Ava Weathersbee. Sisters-in-law: Anna and Charlotte Shackelford and brother-in-law, Mike Musick. Also, nieces, nephews and cousins.
Special recognition goes to Lois Holdbrook his girlfriend, companion and care giver during the past few years.
Lee was a graduate of Berry High School and Attended Berry College near Rome, Georgia. His memories of his time at Berry: working at the Dairy, the life-long friends he made there and the impact of the schools that Martha Berry established impacted him throughout his life.
As an entrepreneur, his businesses included Shackelford Auto Supply, Shackelford Well Service and Lee Shackelford Locksmith Service. For most of his years, he rarely could be found sitting still. He was an avid gardener, and had skills including carpentry, electrical and plumbing. He repaired automobiles, appliances, well pump systems, tractors and much more. He enjoyed cutting grass, running the “weed-eater” and bush-hogging. His retirement plan was to work the last day he lived. Just shy of about two years, he came pretty close.
Visitation will be on Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023 from 2 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.
Funeral Services will be officiated by close family friend Sam Warren on Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023 at 3 p.m. in the chapel of Almon Funeral Home.
Pallbearers: Jay, Larry & David Shackelford, Chuck Barron, Britt Massey, Dwight Golden, Matt Hutcheson and Gregg Flanders.
Honorary Pallbearers: Jerry Hansen, Homer Miller, Johnny Tanner, George Britt, and Bill Staneck.
The family wants to acknowledge and express our deep appreciation for everyone who was involved in his care and treatment including Tanner in Carrollton and Tanner Higgins (including Far West nurses, doctors and staff). The love and care he was shown during a difficult time was a real blessing to him and his family.
Interment will be in Oak Grove Baptist Church Cemetery.
Almon Funeral Home of Carrollton has charge of arrangements.
