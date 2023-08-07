James “Jimmy” Davis Hicks, a beloved husband, father, and cherished member of his community, passed away on Sunday, Aug. 6, 2023.
The family will receive friends on Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023 from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Jones-Wynn Funeral Home Villa Rica Chapel. Funeral services will be conducted on Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. from Jones-Wynn Funeral Home Villa Rica Chapel. Interment will follow at Meadowbrook Memory Gardens.
