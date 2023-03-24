James “Jim” Russell Dugan

Mr. James “Jim” Russell Dugan, age 83, of Carrollton, GA, passed away on Thursday, March 23, 2023. He was born in Iowa City, Iowa, on March 10, 1940, the son of Clifford R. and Alice Maine Dugan.

Jim proudly served his country in the United States Navy and the Air National Guard. He worked for many years at Southwire in the warehouse for shipping & receiving. He loved his God, family and friends. He will be greatly missed by many.

