Mr. James “Jim” Russell Dugan, age 83, of Carrollton, GA, passed away on Thursday, March 23, 2023. He was born in Iowa City, Iowa, on March 10, 1940, the son of Clifford R. and Alice Maine Dugan.
Jim proudly served his country in the United States Navy and the Air National Guard. He worked for many years at Southwire in the warehouse for shipping & receiving. He loved his God, family and friends. He will be greatly missed by many.
He leaves behind to cherish his memory his loving wife, Joyce Dugan; children, Norman (Donna) Lackey, Melissa (David) Boyd and Theresa (Vince) Culotta; grandchildren, Sierra (Dalton) Bloome, Austin Lackey, Casey Boyd, David Jackson (Beth) Boyd, Leigh (Justin) Wardlaw, and Mat (Chandler) Tyndal; and five great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be conducted on Saturday, March 25, 2023, at 11 A.M. from Martin & Hightower Heritage Chapel with Rev. Billy Thurman officiating. Interment will follow in Dover Methodist Church Cemetery in Ellijay, GA, with Austin Lackey, Dalton Bloome, David Boyd and David Jackson Boyd serving as pallbearers.
The family will receive friends at the Martin & Hightower Funeral Home on Friday, March 24, 2023, from 6 P.M. until 8 P.M.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations in his memory be made to The Boys Club or St. Vincent de Paul Children’s Clinic.
Messages of condolences can be sent to the family at www.martin-hightower.com. Martin and Hightower Heritage Chapel has charge of the arrangements.
