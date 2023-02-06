James Teal

James (Jim) Lunie Teal, 81, of Marietta, passed away peacefully in his home on Monday, Jan. 30, 2023.

A kind and loving husband, father, and grandfather, Jim was a true gentleman with strong faith. Jim was born on Sept. 11, 1941, to Lunie Everett Teal and Jimmie Lee Windom Teal of Mt Zion.

