Mr. James “Jim” Franklin Russell, age 83, of Carrollton, Georgia passed away on Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023.
He was born in Albany, Kentucky on September 13, 1939, the son of the late Wallace Ryker and Lena Shoopman Ryker.
Mr. Russell dedicated his life to the principles of scouting, which shaped his character and guided him towards becoming an Eagle Scout.
He and his wife moved to Carrollton in 1978 to work with Carroll Realty and Insurance. He became active in the community being a member of Kiwanis & Golden K Kiwanis and having served as Lt. Governor.
Mr. Russell was a faithful and active member of First Baptist Church Carrollton.
He was an ordained deacon serving as deacon chairman several times during his service at First Baptist.
He was church treasurer for 25 years, taught 10th grade boys Sunday school, served in several men’s ministries with helping to cook Sunday morning fellowship breakfasts as well as many cookouts to support various events at the church, he was a member of the Men’s Ministry Monday Prayer Group and was on the pastor search committee that brought Dr. Steve Davis to Carrollton.
He enjoyed playing golf and traveling, keeping up with the Kentucky Wildcats Basketball Team, always watching the Final Four games, and was an avid supporter of the Carrollton Trojans as all 3 grandchildren participated actively in Football, Baseball, Cheerleading, and Lacrosse. Many friends have shared how much they enjoyed being around Mr. Jim and all the grandparents at all the sporting events as it was like having team grandparents to share with everyone. He was a huge Georgia Bulldog fan and enjoyed gathering with family on Saturdays to cheer on the Dawgs.
He loved his cup of coffee in the morning and could cook up a yummy breakfast for anyone who walked through the door.
He had a great sense of humor and truly loved spending time with family and friends. He was kind, selfless, easy-tempered, and was generous to always be a good listener.
He is survived by his wife, Olivia Russell; son, Jeff Russell of North Carolina; daughter and son-in-law, Pam and Marty Smith of Carrollton; grandchildren, Taylor (Haven) Smith, Andy Smith, Sydney Smith; great granddaughter, Loxley Smith. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his siblings, Joanne Jenkins and Ben Russell.
The family will receive friends on Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2023 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Almon Funeral Home.
Funeral service will be held on Thursday, Sept. 14, 2023 at 2 p.m. at First Baptist Church Carrollton with Dr. David Hughes officiating and Mr. Eddie Cole giving remarks. Music will be by Pam Smith, Pat Reynolds and Tracy Rainwater.
Interment will be in Carroll Memory Gardens.
Pallbearers will be Brad Hall, Taylor Smith, Andy Smith, Brad Smith, Chris Smith and Tim Martin. Honorary pallbearers will be the Deacons of First Baptist Church and the Men’s Monday Morning Prayer Group.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to, First Baptist Church Carrollton, 102 Dixie Street, Carrollton, Georgia 30117; Alzheimer’s Group of Carroll County, Inc., PO Box 1273, Carrollton, Georgia 30112; or the Fulford Neurological Foundation at https://fulfordandfriends.org/ or Tanner Foundation, 109 College Street, Carrollton, Georgia 30117.
Messages of condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.almonfuneralhome.com
Almon Funeral home of Carrollton has charge of arrangements
