James "JB" Word Jr.

James Brysom “JB” Word Jr., 91, of Frisco, Texas, passed peacefully into the loving arms of Jesus on Wednesdasy, March 30, 2022.
He was born on March 23, 1931, to Alma (Hightower) Word and James Brysom Word in Carrollton.
On Sept. 3, 1955, JB married the love of his life, Mary Kate Gillespie, in Atlanta.
JB graduated from the University of Georgia and received his Master’s degree at Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary in Fort Worth, Texas. JB was a member at Stonebriar Community Church in Frisco.
JB worked for the Schwinn Bicycle Company and later bought his own bicycle store in Columbus, Ohio. He bought another bicycle store in Corpus Christi, Texas, where he and his family lived until his retirement.
He served as Interim Pastor at First Baptist Church of Fort Davis after his retirement. He expressed that serving there was one of the best times of his life.
Always quick with a smile and a joke, JB was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather.
JB is survived by his wife of 66 years, Mary Word, of Frisco; his four children, Lois Landrum (husband, Jim), Kay Ellis (husband, Jim), Ann Miller, and Carol Seal (husband, Eddie); grandchildren, Andy Zapata (wife, Jaime), Rachel Williams (husband, Gex), Sarah Zapata, Brandon Ellis (wife, Janet), Katie Ellis, Justin Gibson, Taylor Crossland (husband, Blaine), Joshua Hamilton (wife, Jessica); great-grandchildren, AJ and Milo Zapata, Teddy, Jack, and Georgianna Williams, and Aiden and Kyrie Hamilton.
JB was preceded in death by his parents, Alma and James Word, Sr.; his brothers, Reuben Word and Garvey Word; his sister, Ruth Yates; and his son, James Brysom “Jim” Word III.
A graveside service was held at Old Hall Cemetery, 1200 McGee Lane in Lewisville, Texas, on Saturday, April 2, 2022, at 3 p.m.
