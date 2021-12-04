Mr. James C. “Jim” Jarrard, 79, of Powder Springs, Georgia, passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021.
Mr. Jarrard, who
was affectionately known as “Jim,” was born on Sept. 21,
1942, to the late Mr. Fred Augustus Jarrard and the late Mrs. Mattie Lou Culberson Jarrard.
Jim was of Baptist faith and was a very loving, happy, and devoted Christian.
He enjoyed witnessing for Jesus and was a loving and devoted husband and father. He also loved deer hunting. Prior to his passing, Jim was a truck driver for M.C. of A.
In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his daughter, Sandy Jarrard Wellham; two grandchildren, Ryan James Pilgrim, and Autumn Pilgrim; one great-grandchild, Raygen Kate Mitchem; one brother, Billy Eugene Jarrard Sr.; two sisters, Wanda Sue Marshall and Barbara Ann Davenport.
Survivors include his beloved wife of 43 years, Mrs. Janie M. Jarrard; five daughters, Rhonda Harrison, Deanna Bell, Sharie McNeely, Sonia Shoemaker, and Kristy Thaxton and her husband John; son, Todd Pilgrim; son-in-law, Johnny Wellham; 18 grandchildren; 30 great-grandchildren; three great, great-grandchildren; as well as nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held on Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, at 3 p.m. from the chapel of Bellamy Funeral Home with Pastor Eddie Wyatt, Bro. Johnny Wellham, and Bro. John Thaxton officiating.
Interment to follow at Paulding Memorial Gardens.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Sunday, Dec. 5, from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m.
Bellamy Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Mr. James C. “Jim” Jarrard of Powder Springs, Georgia, www.bellamy
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.