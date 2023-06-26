James “Jamie” Anthony Gore

James “Jamie” Anthony Gore, age 53, of Franklin, Georgia, passed away on Monday, June 26, 2023. He was born on June 23, 1970, in Fulton County, Georgia, the son of the late Wendell Theo Gore and Linda Heard Gore.

Jamie worked as a machine operator for Robert & Sons Aluminum. He loved the Lord Jesus Christ and was a member of Ridgeway Baptist Church. He was a loving husband, a devoted father, and an exceptional grandfather. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.

Service information

Jun 27
Visitation
Tuesday, June 27, 2023
4:00PM-7:00PM
Martin & Hightower Funeral Home
1312 South Park Street
Carrollton, GA 30117
Jun 28
Funeral
Wednesday, June 28, 2023
2:00PM-3:00PM
Martin & Hightower Funeral Home
1312 South Park Street
Carrollton, GA 30117
