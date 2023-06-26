James “Jamie” Anthony Gore, age 53, of Franklin, Georgia, passed away on Monday, June 26, 2023. He was born on June 23, 1970, in Fulton County, Georgia, the son of the late Wendell Theo Gore and Linda Heard Gore.
Jamie worked as a machine operator for Robert & Sons Aluminum. He loved the Lord Jesus Christ and was a member of Ridgeway Baptist Church. He was a loving husband, a devoted father, and an exceptional grandfather. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.
In addition to his father, Wendell Theo Gore, he was preceded in death by his grandson, Brentley Gore.
He leaves behind to cherish his memory, his loving wife, Connie Pugh Gore; mother, Linda Heard Gore; sons & daughters-in-law, Jeremy & Jasmine Gore and Marcus & Brittney Gore; sister & brother-in-law, Lashunda & David McCullough; brother, Scott Gore; and grandchildren, Dawson Gore, Billie Gore, Zoey Gore, and Rayleigh Edge.
Funeral services will be conducted Wednesday, June 28, 2023, at 2:00 p.m. from the Chapel of Martin & Hightower Funeral Home, with Pastor Rodney Rockmore and Pastor Lynn Janney officiating. Interment will follow in the Ridgeway Baptist Church Cemetery. The following gentlemen will be pallbearers: Tim Gore, Scott Gore, David McCullough, Jared McCullough, Jimmy Hannah, and Kevin Pugh. Dawson Gore will be seated as an honorary pallbearer.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Tuesday, June 27, 2023, from 4-7 p.m.
Messages of condolences can be sent to the family at www.martin-hightower.com. Martin and Hightower Heritage Chapel has charge of the arrangements.
