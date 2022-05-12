James “J.W.” Daniell, 92, of Carrollton, passed away on Tuesday, May 10, 2022.
Mr. Daniell was born in Villa Rica, on Aug. 16, 1929, son of the late Hubert C. “HC” Daniell and Cora Rose Daniell.
He served in the U.S. Air Force, was a member of St. Margaret’s Episcopal Church and retired Insurance Agent with Colonial Life & Accidental Insurance Company. Mr. Daniell, a lifelong member of the Golden K Kiwanis Club, former member of Sunset Hills, enjoyed playing golf, dove hunting, traveling the world and going to the monthly Ding A Ling supper club.
He is survived by his daughters and sons-in-law, Gail Daniell Floyd (Millard) of Newnan, Patti Daniell Hernly (Phillip) of Kentucky, Jeanine Daniell Brawn (Curtis) of Sarasota, Florida, Denise Young Bell (Bruce) of Rockmart; son and daughter-in-law, Evan Daniell (Avis) of Ft. Myers, Florida; grandchildren, Byron C. Floyd, David J. Floyd, Paul Strickland, Evan Brawn, Zandria Mazzaferro, Elizabeth Dutton, Emma O’Mara, Hannah Sanders, Will Muse, Kathryn McGinnis; along with 24 great-grandchildren and 6 great-great-grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Evelyn Evans Daniell; sisters, Margaret Daniell Lewis, Mary Lou Daniell Adams; infant son, Ricky Daniell; and a grandson, Thomas Strickland.
A graveside service and inurnment will be held on Saturday, May 14, 2022, at 10 a.m. at Carroll Memory Gardens with the Rev. Jeff Jackson officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Halcyon Hospice, 327 Westview Drive, Villa Rica, GA 30180 or St. Margaret’s Episcopal Church, 606 Newnan St., Carrollton, GA 30117.
Messages of condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.almonfuneralhome.com.
Almon Funeral Home of Carrollton has charge of arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.