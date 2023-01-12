James Hoy Cook, 98, of Carrollton, passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023.
James Hoy Cook, 98, of Carrollton, passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023.
He was born on Oct. 29, 1924, the son of W.O. Cook and Myrtie Jones Cook.
Hoy attended Clem School and became a welder with Trent Tube until his retirement in 1990. He was an active member of Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his loving wife of 65 years, Frances Pope Cook, and brothers, Aaron Cook and Rayford Cook.
He leaves behind to cherish his memory his sons and daughters-in-law, Bruce and Belinda Cook and Kim and Tammy Cook; sisters, Telva Cook Wood, Monzelle Cook Cooper and Rachel Cook Noles; grandchildren, Brandon Cook, Amanda Cook Wright, Kristin Cook and Colby Cook; one great-grandchild; and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be conducted Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, at 1 p.m. from Martin & Hightower Heritage Chapel, with Pastor Brian Haney officiating. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Saturday from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m.
Interment will follow in Carroll Memory Gardens with the following gentlemen serving as pallbearers are Brandon Cook, Colby Cook, Randall Wright, Jerry Wood, James Cooper and Keith Skinner.
Messages of condolences can be sent to the family at www.martin-hightower.com.
