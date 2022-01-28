James Frank Horton, of Bremen, passed away on Jan. 26, 2022, at his residence.
He was born on Feb. 21, 1934, in Whitesburg, Georgia, son of the late Cliff and Georgia Ina Chambers Horton.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by brothers, Henry Horton, Bill Horton and Marcus Horton; and sisters, Jean Richardson and Mary Bell Chandler.
Survivors include his wife, Wilma Jean Thompson Horton; children, Terry and Lanelle Horton, of Bremen, Jerry and Carol Horton, of Athens, Vickie and Herb Williamson, of Dahlonega, and Andy and Laura Horton, of Kingwood, West Virginia; grandchildren, Heather and Tyler Oglsby, Joy and Jason People, Anna Horton, Caleb and Casey Horton, Amanda and Mike Yother, Joshua Williamson, Ashely and Matthew Bridges, Ben and Andrea Horton and Allison and Avery Kelly; and multiple great-grandchildren.
The family will receive friends on Saturday from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the First Baptist Church of Bremen.
Service will be on Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, at 3 p.m. from the First Baptist Church of Bremen with Brother Herman Parker, Rev. Hunter Roe, Jerry Horton and Andy Horton officiating. Tyler Oglsby, Jason People, Caleb Horton, Mike Yother, Matthew Bridges, Ben Horton, Avery Kelly and Joshua Williamson will serve as pallbearers. The deacons of Bremen First Baptist Church will serve as honorary pallbearers. Interment will follow at Forest Lawn Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Chestnut Mountain Ranch at 244 Ponderosa Ponds Road in Morgantown, West Virginia 26508. This is a Christ centered home and school that strive to reach the hearts of young men and restore broken families through a structured, loving community.
