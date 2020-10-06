James “Herman” Fernander, 88, of Villa Rica, died on Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020.
Funeral services will be conducted on Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020, at 1 p.m. from J. Collins Funeral Home. The family received friends at the funeral home on Monday from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m.
Interment will follow service in Ephesus Baptist Church Cemetery.
During this COVID-19 pandemic, if you choose to attend the funeral Service, we ask that you please remember to remain 6 feet apart from those not in your home and wear personal protective equipment.
To send condolences to the family or share a memory, please visit www.jcollinsfuneral
J. Collins Funeral Home & Cremation Service in charge of arrangements
