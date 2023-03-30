Mr. James Henry Holdbrooks, age 58, of Carrollton, Ga, passed away on Wednesday, March 28, 2023. He was born in Bremen, Georgia, on September 7, 1964, the son of the late Buck Holdbrooks and Lois Pollard Holdbrooks.
James worked for D&L in Carrollton as a forklift driver. He also worked for Carrollton Tire. He enjoyed driving a truck over the road until he became disabled in 2004. All of his family and friends will greatly miss him.
His father, Buck Holdbrooks; sister, Patricia Bullington; and life-long brother, Duane Parker, preceded him in death.
James leaves behind to cherish his memory his wife, Patricia Holdbrooks; mother, Lois Holdbrooks; son and fiancé, Dylan Holdbrooks and Robin Hudson; step-sons, William Chambers and Steven Chambers; sisters, Jean (Bill) Staneck and Ann (Carey) Ray; brother-in-law, Dwayne Bullington; life-long brother, Scott Richardson; special uncle, Chuck Holdbrooks; six grandchildren; one great-grandchild; nieces and nephews, Michelle (Marcus) Glenn, Sherie (Cagney) Walker, Melissa (Michael) Williams, Casey Bullington, Billy (Michelle) Staneck and Aerial (Aaron) Walker; and a number of great nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be conducted on Sunday, April 2, 2023, at 2 p.m. from Martin & Hightower Heritage Chapel, with Rev. James Agan and Rev. Anthony Puckett officiating. Interment will follow in Waco Baptist Church Cemetery.
The family will receive friends at the Martin & Hightower Funeral Home on Saturday, April 1, 2023, from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m.
Messages of condolences can be sent to the family at www.martin-hightower.com. Martin and Hightower Heritage Chapel has charge of the arrangements.
