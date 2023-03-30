James Henry Holdbrooks

Mr. James Henry Holdbrooks, age 58, of Carrollton, Ga, passed away on Wednesday, March 28, 2023. He was born in Bremen, Georgia, on September 7, 1964, the son of the late Buck Holdbrooks and Lois Pollard Holdbrooks.

James worked for D&L in Carrollton as a forklift driver. He also worked for Carrollton Tire. He enjoyed driving a truck over the road until he became disabled in 2004. All of his family and friends will greatly miss him.

