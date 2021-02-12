Deacon James Gorden Jr., 65, of Carrollton, Georgia, died on Feb. 2, 2021. Celebration of life services will be held on Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021, at noon at First Baptist Church, 563 Old Bremen Road in Carrollton. Interment will follow in West Georgia Memorial Park. Viewing will be on Friday, Feb. 12, 2021, from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Mt Zion Baptist Church, 112 Mt Zion Boulevard in Carrollton.
MASK WILL BE REQUIRED OF ALL THAT ATTEND.
James was born on Nov. 5, 1955, to James Edward Gorden, Sr., and Annie Ruth Brown. He was raised by Viola Newson in Newnan, Georgia, where he started his roots. James later relocated to Cincinnati, Ohio to be with his father, James (Lizzie Mae) Gorden, Sr.
From his previous marriage, three children were born: Melissa Gorden, Jared Gorden, and Krystal Gorden (Rolle.)
In 1998, he was united in marriage with Nelva Allen, with whom he would spend his final days. This union granted him Myisha, Isiah, and Dominique.
James was a man of many hats, “What you say.” He was a loving husband, devoted father, reliable brother, and outspoken friend.
In addition to his love for his family, James had a great love for the game of pool. He also loved the Atlanta Braves. He was an umpire for over 40 years, which afforded him the opportunity to umpire professional baseball games. He was a member of several umpire associations including ACC, SCUA, NAIA, Peach Belt, USA South, Gulf South, SSAC, West Georgia Umpire Association, and National Umpire Association.
He was a member of the Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church, where he diligently served as a deacon. He also worked as a mortician with the Willie Watkins Funeral Home and Thornton Mortuary. He pursued excellence in everything he set his mind to do.
James was preceded in death by his parents, James Gorden, Sr. and Annie Ruth Brown; and two sisters, Paula Gorden-Raglin and Jacquelin Gorden.
James leaves to celebrate his memories his loving wife, Nelva Gorden; his children, Melissa Gorden, Jared Gorden, Krystal (Chardon) Rolle, Myisha (Andre’) Barrington, Isiah Allen, and Dominique Tarplin; two sisters, Vanessa Shareef-Abdullah and Angela Gorden; 12 grandchildren, one godson, Pastor Tamarkus Cook, one goddaughter: Kagon Walker, and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Final arrangements have been entrusted to Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home Carrollton Chapel 770-836-0066.
