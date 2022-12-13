James “Jim” Stephen Gentry, 79, loving Husband, beloved Father, loving Grandfather, and dedicated Military Veteran, of Verbena, Alabama passed away December 11, 2022, at Robert L. Howard Veterans Home in Pell City, Alabama.
He was born August 20, 1943 in Birmingham, Alabama, was the son of the late Kermit Gentry and the late Doris Gentry.
James S. Gentry had a 22 year military career serving as a fireman, as a drill instructor, and as a recruiter in the United States Air Force, retiring with the rank of Msgt. After military retirement, Mr. Gentry and his wife (married for 51 years) retired to Verbena Alabama and had a career as a Construction Corporation Superintendent for the Southeast United States building Walmart Super Centers and Sam’s Club Super Stores.
Surviving children are: Sam (Renee) Gentry, Frederick W. (Tammy)Gentry, Gina (Gary) Shelley.
Surviving Grandchildren are: Levi Clinton (Samantha) Gentry, Kelsey Brooke (Matthew) Phillips, David Anthony (Kristie) Gentry, Thomas Garrison Gentry, Christian Gage Sharp, Austin James (Rebekah) Gentry.
Surviving Great Grandchildren are : Logan Wyatt Gentry, Luke Gentry, William Gentry, Collin James Phillips, Evelyn Grace Phillips, Juniper Gentry.
Surviving siblings are: Judy Holcomb, Joyce Kelsheimer, Delores Hayes.
He was preceded in death by his Wife, Wanda Sue Martin Gentry; Father, Kermit Gentry; Mother, Doris Gentry; Brothers Gary Gentry, Tony Gentry, and David Gentry. Grandsons, Wyatt James Gentry and Aiden Wyatt Gentry.
Friends will be received Friday, December 16, 2022 from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at West End Baptist Church.
Services will be held Friday, December 16, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at West End Baptist Church with Rev. Eddie Lightsey officiating.
Interment will follow at The Alabama National Cemetery, Montevallo, Alabama.
Martin Funeral Home directing.
To plant a tree in memory of James Gentry as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
