James Gentry

James “Jim” Stephen Gentry, 79, loving Husband, beloved Father, loving Grandfather, and dedicated Military Veteran, of Verbena, Alabama passed away December 11, 2022, at Robert L. Howard Veterans Home in Pell City, Alabama.

He was born August 20, 1943 in Birmingham, Alabama, was the son of the late Kermit Gentry and the late Doris Gentry.

