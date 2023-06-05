James G. Nethery, Jr. age 72, of Bremen, passed away suddenly May 26, 2023 at his residence. He was born on September 4, 1950, in Atlanta, the son of the late James G. Nethery, Sr. and Pearl Hubbard Nethery. He was retired from the State of Georgia and a member of Bremen First Baptist Church. He was an outdoorsman that enjoyed sailing, fly fishing and playing tennis but enjoyed time in the kitchen cooking also. He enjoyed music and was a fan of Bob Dylan, the Beatles and Rolling Stones.
Survivors include his wife, Nancy Lak McPherson Nethery; children, Kimberly Thomson (Patrick) of McKinney, Texas, Amay Noel Rawls of Weatherford, Texas, Dr. Meitra Perry (Michael) of Bremen, Sasan Daniel Lak (Virginia) of Villa Rica; mother-in-law, Winona Daniel Sexton of Cross Hill, South Carolina; grandchildren, William Thomson, Edward Thomson, and Henry Thomson all of McKinney, Texas, Madeline Camp and Holland Rawls both of Weatherford, Texas, Abigail Parisa Perry and Elizabeth Farahnaz Perry both of Bremen, Audrey Harper Lak, Emma Riley Lak and Cameron Jackson Lak all of Villa Rica; one sister, Mary Nethery Dailey (Dell); a brother-in-law, Daniel Herbert Coleman (Sharon) of Murfreesboro, Tennessee; and many nieces and nephews.
